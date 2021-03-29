CHP officer injured after being struck by vehicle on 10 Freeway in South Los Angeles; SigAlert issued

A California Highway Patrol officer was injured Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle on the 10 Freeway in South Los Angeles, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 7:19 a.m. in the westbound lanes on the 10 Freeway between Arlington Avenue and Crenshaw Blvd. The female officer was in the process of making contract with a pedestrian that was on the freeway when she was struck by a vehicle.

The officer was transported to a local hospital with major injuries, the CHP said.

The pedestrian was arrested and is currently in police custody.

Additional circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately available.

A SigAlert was issued around 7:45 a.m. Several lanes of the 10 Freeway remained closed in both directions as authorities investigated the crash. Motorists were asked to avoid the area.

