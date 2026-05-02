CHP seizes $600K in stolen Home Depot tools from SoCal swap meet
Photo courtesy CHP
LOS ANGELES - California Highway Patrol investigators have dismantled a high-value theft operation that turned stolen construction tools into a lucrative swap meet business.
What we know:
The Southern Division’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force successfully linked two suspects to a systematic "fencing" operation targeting Home Depot stores across Southern California.
According to officials, rather than stealing the items themselves, these individuals acted as intermediary purchasers, buying stolen inventory and reselling it at a Los Angeles County swap meet.
A raid on the suspects' home today yielded more than $600,000 in recovered merchandise.
What we don't know:
The specific Home Depot locations targeted have not been listed, and authorities have not yet identified the individual shoplifters who supplied the suspects with the stolen tools.
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The names of the two arrested individuals are currently being withheld pending further investigative steps.
What's next:
While the primary resale hub has been shuttered, the CHP indicates the "investigation is ongoing" as they look to identify other links in the organized crime chain.
The recovered tools will likely be processed as evidence before being handled through official channels for return or disposal.
The Source: This report is based on information from the California Highway Patrol.