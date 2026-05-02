CHP seizes $600K in stolen Home Depot tools from SoCal swap meet

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo courtesy CHP

The Brief CHP investigators arrested two suspects on Friday who allegedly orchestrated a resale scheme involving over $600,000 in stolen Home Depot tools. The suspects reportedly bought stolen goods from various Southern California stores and flipped them for profit at a Los Angeles County swap meet. A search warrant executed at the suspects' home uncovered a massive cache of construction equipment, though the investigation into their suppliers remains ongoing.



California Highway Patrol investigators have dismantled a high-value theft operation that turned stolen construction tools into a lucrative swap meet business.

What we know:

The Southern Division’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force successfully linked two suspects to a systematic "fencing" operation targeting Home Depot stores across Southern California.

According to officials, rather than stealing the items themselves, these individuals acted as intermediary purchasers, buying stolen inventory and reselling it at a Los Angeles County swap meet.

A raid on the suspects' home today yielded more than $600,000 in recovered merchandise.

What we don't know:

The specific Home Depot locations targeted have not been listed, and authorities have not yet identified the individual shoplifters who supplied the suspects with the stolen tools.

SUGGESTED:

The names of the two arrested individuals are currently being withheld pending further investigative steps.

What's next:

While the primary resale hub has been shuttered, the CHP indicates the "investigation is ongoing" as they look to identify other links in the organized crime chain.

The recovered tools will likely be processed as evidence before being handled through official channels for return or disposal.