$4 million in stolen cargo recovered during Vernon raid: LASD
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Detectives successfully recovered $4 million in stolen cargo and arrested one suspect following a targeted search in Vernon, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
What we know:
The search warrant was executed by the Cargo Criminal Apprehension Team (CCATS), a unit within the LASD's Major Crimes Bureau.
During the operation, detectives found a massive cache of stolen goods belonging to eight different companies.
The recovered items included a wide variety of consumer and industrial goods: nicotine pouches, televisions, shoes, printers, data center cooling equipment, speakers, and high-end skincare cosmetics.
Specific companies identified as victims in this investigation include ALP Drifter Nicotine, Footlocker, Epson, Deepcool AI, Renkus-Heinz, Medicube, and Ulta Beauty.
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The suspect was arrested and booked on charges of receiving stolen property, according to the LASD.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the identity of the suspect or clarified if they believe this individual acted alone or as part of a larger syndicate.
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It's unclear exactly when or where the original thefts occurred before the cargo reached the Vernon location.
What's next:
The case is being transitioned to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, which will determine the formal filing of charges.
What you can do:
Law enforcement is asking for the public's assistance in ongoing investigations into organized retail and cargo crime.
Tips can be made to the Cargo CATs at 562-347-1261 or via email at MCBCARGOCATS@lasd.org.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can call LA Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
The Source: This report is based on information from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.