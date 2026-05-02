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$4 million in stolen cargo recovered during Vernon raid: LASD

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Published  May 2, 2026 9:42am PDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 11
$4 million in stolen cargo recovered

$4 million in stolen cargo recovered

 One person was arrested and detectives seized about $4 million worth of stolen cargo after serving a search warrant in Vernon, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported Friday.

The Brief

    • LASD detectives recovered approximately $4 million in stolen cargo during a search warrant operation in Vernon.
    • One suspect was booked for receiving stolen property after thefts affected eight different companies, including Footlocker and Epson.
    • The operation was led by the Cargo CATs team, part of a specialized task force formed in 2023 to combat organized retail crime.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Detectives successfully recovered $4 million in stolen cargo and arrested one suspect following a targeted search in Vernon, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

What we know:

The search warrant was executed by the Cargo Criminal Apprehension Team (CCATS), a unit within the LASD's Major Crimes Bureau. 

During the operation, detectives found a massive cache of stolen goods belonging to eight different companies. 

The recovered items included a wide variety of consumer and industrial goods: nicotine pouches, televisions, shoes, printers, data center cooling equipment, speakers, and high-end skincare cosmetics.

Specific companies identified as victims in this investigation include ALP Drifter Nicotine, Footlocker, Epson, Deepcool AI, Renkus-Heinz, Medicube, and Ulta Beauty.

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The suspect was arrested and booked on charges of receiving stolen property, according to the LASD.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the suspect or clarified if they believe this individual acted alone or as part of a larger syndicate. 

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It's unclear exactly when or where the original thefts occurred before the cargo reached the Vernon location.

What's next:

The case is being transitioned to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, which will determine the formal filing of charges. 

What you can do:

Law enforcement is asking for the public's assistance in ongoing investigations into organized retail and cargo crime.

Tips can be made to the Cargo CATs at 562-347-1261 or via email at MCBCARGOCATS@lasd.org.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call LA Crime Stoppers  at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

The Source: This report is based on information from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Crime and Public SafetyVernonLos Angeles CountyLos Angeles County Sheriff's Department