$4 million in stolen cargo recovered during Vernon raid: LASD

The Brief LASD detectives recovered approximately $4 million in stolen cargo during a search warrant operation in Vernon. One suspect was booked for receiving stolen property after thefts affected eight different companies, including Footlocker and Epson. The operation was led by the Cargo CATs team, part of a specialized task force formed in 2023 to combat organized retail crime.



Detectives successfully recovered $4 million in stolen cargo and arrested one suspect following a targeted search in Vernon, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

What we know:

The search warrant was executed by the Cargo Criminal Apprehension Team (CCATS), a unit within the LASD's Major Crimes Bureau.

During the operation, detectives found a massive cache of stolen goods belonging to eight different companies.

The recovered items included a wide variety of consumer and industrial goods: nicotine pouches, televisions, shoes, printers, data center cooling equipment, speakers, and high-end skincare cosmetics.

Specific companies identified as victims in this investigation include ALP Drifter Nicotine, Footlocker, Epson, Deepcool AI, Renkus-Heinz, Medicube, and Ulta Beauty.

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The suspect was arrested and booked on charges of receiving stolen property, according to the LASD.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the suspect or clarified if they believe this individual acted alone or as part of a larger syndicate.

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It's unclear exactly when or where the original thefts occurred before the cargo reached the Vernon location.

What's next:

The case is being transitioned to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, which will determine the formal filing of charges.

What you can do:

Law enforcement is asking for the public's assistance in ongoing investigations into organized retail and cargo crime.

Tips can be made to the Cargo CATs at 562-347-1261 or via email at MCBCARGOCATS@lasd.org.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call LA Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).