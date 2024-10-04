Chiquita Canyon landfill: Tax relief could be coming to impacted residents

Rep. Mike Garcia, who is running for California's 27th Congressional District, introduced a bill that would provide tax relief for residents impacted by the Chiquita Canyon landfill.

The 27th district covers the Santa Clarita Valley, where the toxic landfill is located. According to Garcia, the Chiquita Canyon Tax Relief Act is aimed at protecting the residents of Val Verde, Castaic, and Valencia from "being unfairly taxed on the financial assistance and compensation they receive due to the ongoing Chiquita Canyon landfill crisis".

The bill would also ensure that current and future payments will not be considered taxable income.

"The Chiquita Canyon crisis has been dragging on far too long, and unfortunately, there appears to be no end in sight. Residents affected by this mess should not be financially penalized—whether it’s with surprise tax bills or losing out on benefits like food stamps because they participate in the relief program," Rep. Garcia said in a statement.

The Chiquita Canyon Tax Relief Act exempts:

• Current and future payments from the Chiquita Canyon Community Relief Program

• Any future assistance from federal, state, or county governments related to the crisis

• Future legal settlement payments to residents tied to ongoing litigation against Chiquita Canyon Landfill.

Garcia is calling on his colleagues to support the Chiquita Canyon Tax Relief Act,

In June, landfill operators were notified they were in violation of the federal Clean Air Act by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The landfill was in violation of its operating permit by emitting high levels of toxic gases such as benzene and volatile organic compounds that are known to create smog and contribute to the formation of the ozone, which can cause lung damage.

Landfill operators have been cited by the Environmental Protection Agency and state Department of Toxic Substance Control recently for violations.

The Department of Toxic Substance Control cited the operators on Feb. 21 for transporting toxic waste pumped from soil from the landfill to a facility in Gardena not permitted to accept it.