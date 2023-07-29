PF Chang's employee shot in Chino Hills, suspect arrested

article

One man is in custody after a shooting at the P.F. Chang's restaurant at The Shoppes at Chino Hills Saturday afternoon.

San Bernardino County deputies were called out to the shopping center around 3 p.m. Saturday after reports of a shooting.

When they got there, they found that a man, identified as 32-year-old Lauro Rangel of Norwalk, allegedly walked into the restaurant's kitchen and shot and employee.

According to the SBSD, another restaurant employee was able to restrain Rangel and hold him until deputies were able to get to the restaurant.

The employee who was shot was taken to a local trauma center and is now in stable condition, deputies said.

Rangel was booked for attempted murder. Officials did not say what connection, if any, there was between Rangel and the employee he allegedly shot.

Police are still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information was asked to call the Chino Hills Police Department at 909-364-2000. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463, or submitting at tip at wetip.com.