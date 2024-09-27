Chino Hills mom arrested, accused of stabbing her 13-year-old son

This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, help is available. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and the crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

CHINO HILLS, Calif. — A mother was arrested earlier this week for allegedly stabbing her 13-year-old son before turning the knife on herself.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department was called out to a home on Avenida Anita in Chino Hills just before 8 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, after reports of a stabbing.

When deputies got there, they found the 13-year-old boy and his mother, who they identified as Yon Chu Pak, both with multiple stab wounds. Paramedics brought them both to a local trauma center.

After concluding their investigation, deputies determined that Pak stabbed her son multiple times, before attempting suicide.

Both Pak and her son survived their injuries. Deputies arrested Pak and booked her on suspicion of attempted murder and child endangerment, among other potential charges.