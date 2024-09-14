Woman stabbed to death in South LA, son fights off suspect, police say

article

A woman was stabbed to death and another man was injured after an attack in South Los Angeles on Friday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were called out to the 100 block of 94th Street. When they got there, they found the two people suffering from stab wounds.

According to officers, the man and woman, both 35, were sitting in a car when the suspect walked up to the car. That's when officers said he stabbed the man in the car.

SUGGESTED: Woman sexually assaulted in broad daylight while sunbathing near Santa Monica Pier; suspect arrested

The woman in the car ran off, but the suspect chased her, stabbing her multiple times. Officers said that the woman's son pushed the attacker off her before he ran away.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department brought both victims to the hospital. The woman was later pronounced dead; the man is still in the hospital and listed in stable condition.

The attacker from Friday's attack is still on the loose. Police are still searching for him, but didn't offer a detailed description. The LAPD said to FOX 11 that the attack may have been a domestic incident.