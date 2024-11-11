California teacher goes on viral rant over student wearing Trump hat

A popular teacher at Chino High School may be in trouble after his angry reaction to one of his students wearing a Trump hat went viral on social media.

The student wore the hat a day after Trump won the election.

"I'm pissed, people voting for a rapist. I am pissed off! Turn it off and go back to your freaking seat now! Go, take that… can you send security up please, I have a boy who has a Trump hat on and I am not going to tolerate it," the teacher could be heard on video saying.

"I don't care, let them fire the hell out of me. I am fighting for my daughter, my wife, their rights," the teacher continued to say.

Chino Valley Unified President Sonja Shaw confirmed the video is real, adding that other districts are having the same issue.

Shaw describes the outburst, which you can hear in the video as "unacceptable", echoing parents' concern who said the angry reaction was out of line.

"God knows what this teacher could be capable of doing in a fit of rage. You can not scream at a kid, call someone names over a political issue. That's wrong. I don't mind kids being corrected but in the proper way, not over some political stuff," said parent Oscar Avila.

While the school has a dress code, it refers to indecent exposure or hate language, but a Trump hat "is not out of code" said Shaw.

"We had many students wearing t-shirts supporting both sides of the political debate in several schools without issue", she explained.

She can't speak to what the teacher may face, but said they are dealing with the issue, but "if this teacher unfortunately has to be the example of what not to do, we need to move forward...and bring our kids together. Respecting each other, be it political issues or anything else".

The teacher, who has been at the school without incident for years, has not responded to our attempts to speak with him.

Meanwhile, a Moreno Valley High School teacher was placed on administrative leave last week after a similar outburst during class. Moreno Valley Unified School District officials confirmed the educator is on administrative leave pending an investigation.