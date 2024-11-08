Trump’s victory raises concerns for some in LA’s LGBTQ community

The Brief Some members of the LGBTQ plus community expressed concerns about what a second Trump term could mean for their rights. One mental health expert said they are anticipating a crisis within the community as a result of this year's election results. Many said they believed Gov. Gavin Newsom would step in and protect their rights in California if needed.



With the result of the U.S. presidential election, some members of the LGBTQ community expressed concerns about what Donald Trump’s second term could mean for their rights.

Some consider it a crisis, while others say it’s just a bump in the road. FOX 11’s spoke with a mental health expert who was very concerned with Tuesday’s results.

"I’m really anticipating one of the biggest mental health crises our population has seen in decades," trauma-focused counselor Mell McCracken said.

McCracken, who uses they/them pronouns, has a decade of experience in treating mental health issues and addiction. They said many in the gay community are scared their rights could be stripped away during a second Trump administration.

"I’ve seen people have a panic attack almost daily," they explained.

On Thursday night at The Silver Fox in Long Beach, patrons said they’ve felt a range of emotions since Election Night. Many of those emotions have been negative.

"While there a lot of somber feelings among our community, it’s more that we’re ready to fight for our rights for the things that we’ve already established," one patron explained.

"It’s going to be hard in general overall for the LGBTQ community to move forward and not have their rights taken away from them, another Silver Fox patrol added.

A third patron fears reproductive rights could also be in jeopardy. "It is very concerning for us," he said.

For those struggling, McCracken recommends getting into community spaces, sharing struggles with others and finding clinical support.

Many said they take heart in the fact that they live in California and if it comes to it, they believe Gov. Gavin Newsom will protect their rights.

