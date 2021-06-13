Children can receive free lunches at select Los Angeles parks through Aug. 9

article

Starting Monday and through Aug. 9, children up to 18-years-old can receive a free lunch at select Los Angeles city parks.



The Summer Food Service Program aims to ensure that children in Los Angeles have access to nutritious lunches when school is not in session. The menu, which meets USDA nutrition standards and the city's Good Food Purchasing Policy, will include options like fresh deli sandwiches, salads, fresh fruit, vegetables and milk.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The program is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and is administered by the California Department of Education.

RELATED: Echo Park Lake reopens following cleanup, homeless relocation

"We are incredibly thankful for the Summer Food Service Program, which provides reliable and nutritious meals throughout the summer months," said Mike Shull, general manager of the Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks. "We encourage children and teens to take advantage of this opportunity."

Meals will be provided to-go, and parents are allowed to pick-up meals for their children. Only one meal is available per child, and food will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.



A list of participating parks is available at https://bit.ly/3vgX4BV.

Advertisement

More information is available by visiting laparks.org/foodprogram or calling 818-346-2700.

