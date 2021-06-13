Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM PDT until FRI 9:00 PM PDT, Antelope Valley, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Ventura County Mountains
7
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 10:00 AM PDT until SAT 9:00 PM PDT, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley
Excessive Heat Watch
from TUE 10:00 AM PDT until WED 7:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 9:00 PM PDT until FRI 9:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County coastal valleys
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM PDT until WED 9:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County coastal valleys
Excessive Heat Watch
from TUE 10:00 AM PDT until THU 9:00 PM PDT, Orange County Inland, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM PDT until SAT 9:00 PM PDT, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire

Children can receive free lunches at select Los Angeles parks through Aug. 9

Published 
News
City News Service
article

LOS ANGELES - Starting Monday and through Aug. 9, children up to 18-years-old can receive a free lunch at select Los Angeles city parks.
  
The Summer Food Service Program aims to ensure that children in Los Angeles have access to nutritious lunches when school is not in session. The menu, which meets USDA nutrition standards and the city's Good Food Purchasing Policy, will include options like fresh deli sandwiches, salads, fresh fruit, vegetables and milk.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The program is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and is administered by the California Department of Education.

RELATED: Echo Park Lake reopens following cleanup, homeless relocation

"We are incredibly thankful for the Summer Food Service Program, which provides reliable and nutritious meals throughout the summer months," said Mike Shull, general manager of the Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks. "We encourage children and teens to take advantage of this opportunity."

Meals will be provided to-go, and parents are allowed to pick-up meals for their children. Only one meal is available per child, and food will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.
  
A list of participating parks is available at https://bit.ly/3vgX4BV.

More information is available by visiting laparks.org/foodprogram or calling 818-346-2700.
 