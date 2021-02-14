Child injured during shooting in Pasadena

article

A child was injured after a shooting near the Villa Parke area of Pasadena.

The shooting was reported near Parke Street and Garfield Avenue around 3 p.m., according to Pasadena police.

The victim, said to be a 10-year-old male, was conscious and alert when transported to a hospital.

The child's condition was not immediately available.

Anyone with information on this shooting was asked to call the Pasadena police at 626-744-4501. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800- 222-8477.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

