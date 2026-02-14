NBA All-Star Saturday: Where to watch the 3-point and slam dunk contests, shooting stars

NBA All-Star weekend is in full swing as it returns to the greater Los Angeles area for the seventh time in league history.

On Saturday, the Intuit Dome will host the 3-Point and Slam Dunk contests, as well as Shooting Stars before hosting the marquee event on Sunday.

What we know:

This year, the NBA will not be doing the skills challenge and instead, will introduce a "Shooting Stars" challenge that will future NBA legends and current players. See a full list of events and rosters below.

3-Point Contest, Dunk Contest and Shooting Stars

Venue: Intuit Dome

Time: 2 p.m. PT

Streaming: NBC and Peacock

3-Point Contest

The following sharpshooters have been confirmed for the 3-Point Contest:

Devin Booker

Kon Knuppel

Damian Lillard

Tyrese Maxey

Donovan Mitchell

Jamal Murray

Bobby Portis

Norman Powell

Shooting Stars

Watch as living legends compete with current players in a two-round, timed shooting competition.

"Teams will compete one at a time and will have 1:10 to score points from 7 shooting locations," the NBA explained. The teams will have to shoot from the locations in order and each player from the team must shoot from each location. The two teams who score the most points following the first round will advance to the final round. In the final round, the team with the highest score will be crowned the winner.

Team All-Star

Scottie Barnes

Chet Holgrem

Legend: Richard Hamilton

Team Knicks

Jalen Brunson

Karl-Anthony Towns

Legend: Allan Houston

Team Cameron

Kon Knueppel

Jalen Johnson

Legend: Corey Maggette

Team Harper

Dylan Harper

Ron Harper Jr.

Legend: Ron Harper

Slam Dunk Contest

This year's Dunk Contest features young talent as each athlete is between the ages of 20 and 25. Brent Barry, Dwight Howard, Corey Maggette and Dominique Wilkins will judge the following players participating in the Slam Dunk Contest:

Jaxson Hayes (LA Lakers)

Carter Bryant (San Antonio Spurs)

Keshad Johnson (Miami Heat)

Jase Richardson (Orlando Magic)

Local perspective:

Fans without tickets to All-Star Saturday can enjoy plenty of All-Star action, including Basketball Blvd outside the Intuit Dome and NBA Crossover at the Convention Center.

What's next:

The 75th NBA All-Star Game will be held on Sunday, Feb. 15, beginning at 2 p.m. PT.

