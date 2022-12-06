Inglewood father facing murder charges after 1-year-old daughter found dead in LA River

An Inglewood father is facing murder charges in the death of his one-year-old daughter, officials announced Tuesday.

Jayveyon Burley was arrested after officers found the body of his daughter, Leilani Burley, in the Los Angeles River below the Ocean Boulevard Bridge, according to Inglewood Police.

Officers responded to the home of Jayveyon Burley's mother, with whom he lives, on Sunday around 11 p.m. The mother allegedly told officers that her son went to Long Beach to pick up his two kids from their mother, but when Jayveyon Burley arrived, he came back with just one of the children.

Inglewood and Long Beach Police worked together to find Lelani Burley's remains.

Jayveyon Burley was arrested for murder and child endangerment, according to IPD, and booked into the Inglewood PD Jail. No other information was immediately available.

Officers are still investigating this case, anyone with information was asked to call Inglewood Police Homicide Detectives at 310-412-5246. Those wishing to remain anonymous can leave a tip by calling 888-4127463.