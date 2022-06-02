Chihuahua found shot with arrow in Riverside County survives, rehomed by loving family

A puppy who captured hearts across the nation is starting a new chapter filled with love.

In late May, a four-month-old puppy was found in Desert Hot Springs after being shot in the neck with an arrow. A woman who found the little Chihuahua after hearing her screams contacted authorities.

Thankfully, officials with the Riverside County Animal Services said she has fully recovered and now, she’s found a new home.

A video update provided by the Riverside County Animal Services showed it was true love for the pooch and her new human. The pup’s pink collar matched perfectly with her new owner's pink streak in her blond hair.



No arrests have been announced in the horrific incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 951-358-7387 or email shelterinfo@rivco.org.

