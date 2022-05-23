Chihuahua shot with arrow in Riverside County

A Chihuahua is recovering after she was shot with an arrow in Riverside County.

According to officials, the four-month-old pup was found near the 15500 block of Avenida Florencita in Desert Hot Springs. The woman who found the dog called the Riverside County Animal Services to help the Chihuahua get the help she needed.

The vets were able to treat her and despite the gruesome injury, she is expected to survive.

As of Monday night, no arrests have been announced in the arrow shooting. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 951-358-7387 or email shelterinfo@rivco.org.

