Los Angeles Chevron gas station charging over $8 a gallon

One gas station in downtown Los Angeles is charging upwards of $8 a gallon for regular gas.

This comes as gas prices continue to rise across California and the U.S.

In a statement released to FOX 11, Chevron said there are multiple factors that go into the price of a gallon of gasoline, "including some unique ones specific to California."

The company added that the majority of its branded stations in California - including this one - are independently owned. That means each station can charge its own prices.

"In addition to the price of oil, other factors include the competitive conditions in the marketplace, the higher cost to produce gasoline to the specifications required by the California Air Resources Board, costs associated with fuel distribution, local, state and federal taxes, California carbon-compliance costs, recent inflationary pressures, and fixed costs of doing business that are often higher in California relative to other states (e.g., the cost of commercial real estate)," Chevron said.

"Chevron does not tolerate unlawful pricing practices at any of its branded stations," the company added.

Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed a plan in March that would give a $400 rebate in the form of a debit card per registered vehicle owner, and up to $800 for drivers with more than one vehicle.

But Democratic legislators came up with a different proposal and the Republicans have an entirely different plan.

State lawmakers are at a standstill on how to provide gas relief to drivers in California.

The stalemate continues while gas prices spiked to record highs over Memorial Day Weekend with the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County jumping 2.8 cents Saturday to $6.126. Meanwhile, the Orange County average price jumped 3.4 cents to a record $6.101.

FOX 11 reached out to the Attorney General's Office for comment on whether this station was price gouging or not, but the office did not comment if there was a potential or ongoing investigation.

Advertisement

"For awareness, the state's price gouging law is not triggered unless there is a federal, state, or local declaration of emergency," the AG's office said.

