Possible health and economic impacts after Chevron refinery fire

The Brief A fire erupted around 9:30 p.m. Thursday at a Chevron refinery in Southern California. All flames were put out and the fire was contained around 8 a.m. Friday. Now many have concerns over fuel prices and air quality.



The fire that erupted Thursday night at the Chevron oil refinery in El Segundo is out after burning for over nine hours. But now many people have concerns about safety, air quality and how this could impact the price of fuel.

Impact on air quality

The air quality improved overnight and by Friday afternoon, it had a "good" rating by airnow.gov. But possible pollutants like phosgene could have been airborne Thursday night, which wouldn't be present in the average fire.

"They penetrate the lungs, water in the lungs and the effects could be days later people end up in the hospital," said Pulmonologist Eli Hendel.

Dr. Hendel said even if you're not experiencing shortness of breath, your oxygen levels could be impacted.

"I have also connected with the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) on the status of air quality, and it has reported that there were some elevated levels of volatile organic compounds at both refinery fence line and community monitors. As of 9:30 (Friday) morning, the levels at these monitors are currently at safe threshold levels. AQMD will continue to monitor the air quality and as the situation is evolving," Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchel said in a statement.

As a precautionary measure, Chevron's Health Safety and Environmental team has been conducting mobile air monitoring in the community. AQMD was advising residents to remain indoors if they see or smell smoke and keep their doors and windows closed. It was also suggested that residents run a HEPA air purifier if available.

Impact on gas prices

A broader concern for the entire SoCal region: gas prices.

"Even if it's just a few days, we could see gas prices go up 30 to 90 cents per gallon and even more than that if it can stay closed a month or longer. We just don't know at this point," said Shelby Rothman, CEO and Founder of Enjoy Financial.

The explosion reportedly happened in the part of the facility that refines jet fuel, raising concerns about ticket price hikes at LAX.

"40 percent of all the gas that goes to LAX comes from this exact refinery. So we can expect to have ticket prices increase very soon," said Rothman.