Woman arrested in Chatsworth bus crash that left 2 dead, 6 injured

The Brief Officials have identified 36-year-old Bailee Rios as the driver suspected of causing a fatal LA Metro bus collision in Chatsworth. Two people were killed and six others were injured in the Tuesday evening crash at Nordhoff Street and De Soto Avenue. Rios was hospitalized, arrested upon release, and booked on murder charges with bail set at $2.03 million.



The suspect accused of causing a fatal crash involving an LA Metro bus in Chatsworth that left two people dead and six others injured was arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday, officials said.

What we know:

Los Angeles Fire Department crews were called to the intersection of Nordhoff Street and De Soto Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday following a collision involving a 2004 Ford Expedition and an LA Metro bus.

"A Metro Line 166 bus traveling eastbound on Nordhoff Street was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on De Soto Avenue," according to LA Metro officials.

Los Angeles Police Department investigators said one person was ejected from the bus, while a second passenger was partially ejected. In addition, the debris from the crash also damaged a Honda SUV.

Two other passengers were pronounced dead at the scene, and six others were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

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The driver of the SUV, identified as 36-year-old Bailee Rios, of Simi Valley, survived the collision.

"She was going lightning fast," a witness told FOX 11.

Rios was pulled from the wreckage and taken to a hospital for treatment. She was arrested and booked on suspicion of murder. Her bail was set at $4 million.

Bus crash victims identified

The LA County Medical Examiner's Officer identified the two crash victims as 31-year-old Gage Weida and 46-year-old Daniel Castillo.

Second tragedy strikes hours later

The fatal collision occurred roughly two hours before a news helicopter covering the scene crashed nearby, killing three people, bringing the total death toll in the Chatsworth tragedy to five. The two victims inside the helicopter were identified as aerial reporter Eliana Moreno and pilot George Marciniw who provided coverage for NBCLA.

Eliana Moreno and George Marciniw

SUGGESTED COVERAGE: NBCLA helicopter crash in Chatsworth leaves 3 dead hours after deadly bus collision

What's next:

An arraignment date for Rios has not been announced. The case now moves to the LA County District Attorney's Office for consideration.