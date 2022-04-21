Charity worker finds suspicious bags inside donated stuffed reindeer

A charity worker in Los Angeles got a big surprise when he looked inside a stuffed toy reindeer.

The worker noticed a hole at the bottom of the reindeer and went to inspect it. As the man begins to inspect the toy, three large bags of a white-powdery substance fall out.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The man immediately called police. Officers with LAPD took the reindeer and the bags in as evidence, noting that the substance resembled cocaine wrapped in clear saran warp.

The store worker told Storyful the stuffed animal arrived along with a selection of other "weird" items. The LAPD is investigating.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.