Chargers starting linebacker placed on COVID-19 reserve list

The Los Angeles Chargers placed starting linebacker Kyzir White on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

It was not immediately clear whether White had tested positive for the coronavirus. A player does not have to test positive to be placed on the COVID-19 reserve list. Players who have been in close contact with an infected person may also be placed on the list.

White fully participated in all three of the Chargers' practices this week. He is their leading tackler with 43.

White has started each of the Chargers' past eight games after being a reserve in the season opener.

All 32 NFL teams began operating under the league's intensive protocol Saturday, which includes:

-- all players and coaches must have a negative from the previous day's testing before entering the team facility;

-- all meetings being held virtually unless they can be held outdoors or indoors with a pre-approved plan;

-- face coverings must be worn at all times at the facility, including on the practice field by all personnel;

-- all meals must be served in grab-and-go style to prevent people from congregating in meal rooms;

-- locker room use is strongly discouraged on non-game days; and

-- team or player gatherings away from the facility are prohibited.

The intensive protocol was introduced on Oct. 1. It had been previously reserved for teams that had positive tests or had been exposed to a team with positive tests.

The Chargers will host the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon at SoFi

Stadium.

