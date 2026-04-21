29 Mexican nationals charged in Channel Islands panga boat interception

The Brief Federal authorities arrested 29 Mexican nationals aboard a panga boat 10 miles south of the Channel Islands on April 18. Five defendants face up to 20 years for re-entry after deportation, while 24 others are charged with improper entry. The group was intercepted near Navy-controlled San Nicolas Island before being processed at the San Clemente Border Patrol Station.



The Justice Department announced federal charges Tuesday against nearly 30 individuals intercepted on a panga boat off the Southern California coast.

The group, all Mexican nationals, is appearing in a Los Angeles court this week to face various immigration-related criminal complaints.

What we know:

On April 18, federal law enforcement stopped a vessel approximately 10 miles south of San Nicolas Island.

The boat carried 29 people who lacked legal documentation to be in the United States. Following the interception, the boat was towed to Newport Beach, and the occupants were processed at the San Clemente Border Patrol Station.

Five individuals are charged with entering the U.S. following deportation, a felony that carries a maximum 20-year prison sentence.

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Among them is Ismael Angeles-Guerrero, 21, who was previously removed to Mexico in February 2026 after a criminal history in Indiana.

The other 24 defendants, including Faustino Arguello, 38, are charged with improper entry, which carries a maximum two-year sentence.

Timeline:

September 2016: Faustino Arguello is processed for removal three times at the Faustino Arguello is processed for removal three times at the Arizona and Texas borders.

December 2025: Ismael Angeles-Guerrero is arrested in Indiana for various charges including OWI and resisting law enforcement.

February 20, 2026: Angeles-Guerrero is removed from the U.S. to Mexico.

March 2026: Arguello is arrested at the San Ysidro Port of Entry for using an improper document and subsequently removed.

April 18, 2026: Federal law enforcement intercepts the panga boat 10 miles south of the Channel Islands.

April 21–22, 2026: Defendants are scheduled for initial appearances in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles.

What's next:

The defendants are expected to make their initial court appearances on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon.

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The investigation remains ongoing, led by Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, with assistance from the U.S. Coast Guard.