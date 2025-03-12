Cerritos park murder: TikTok clue leads to arrests in California father's killing

The Brief Cuauhtémoc Garcia, known as Témo, was killed at a park in Cerritos in broad daylight on Feb. 25. Garcia was a husband, a father and a businessman. Siblings John Chong Moon and Cindy Kim have been arrested and are suspected in Garcia's murder.



Two people are behind bars after a murder shook the community of Cerritos and destroyed a family.

On Feb. 25, Cuauhtémoc Garcia, known as Témo, was killed as he exercised in broad daylight on the bike path near Don Knabe Park.

Garcia was a husband, a father and a businessman.

Brother and sister arrested in horrific murder

What we know:

After FOX 11’s Gigi Graciette first reported on the case on Friday, March 7, an anonymous FOX 11 viewer was able to identify the suspects in an unlikely place.

The viewer saw a video posted to TikTok by tourists visiting from Florida. They got into a confrontation with the pair at a Panera Bread restaurant in Cypress after the suspects allegedly hurled racial slurs at them. The FOX 11 viewer alerted authorities about the social media video.

The video was shared on social media just days before Témo Garcia's murder, officials said.

After the tip, Los Angeles County homicide detectives worked around the clock and were able to identify the siblings.

Investigators said they were easy to find because they were living in a Toyota Prius.

On the evening of Sunday, March 9, the suspects’ vehicle was then spotted by Fullerton Police officers who initiated a pursuit.

The two were then arrested after an undercover officer pitted the Prius.

John Chong Moon, 54, was taken into custody on suspicion of murdering Garcia. His sister, 58-year-old Cindy Kim, was also arrested for murder.

John Chong Moon (ONSCENE.TV)

Investigators said she accompanied her brother on the bike path and watched as he shot the husband and father of two to death.

Cindy Kim was taken into custody following a pursuit in Orange County on March 9, 2025. (ONSCENE.TV)

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Témo Garcia's wife breaks her silence

What they're saying:

Témo Garcia’s family said they are relieved to know the suspects are behind bars and are grateful to the anonymous stranger.

"Thank you so much, you have made such a difference to a family," Michelle Garcia said, holding back tears. "So, we can bury my husband at least knowing that they have the people in custody. So again, thank you so much."

What's next:

Moon and Kim are scheduled to be arraigned in Bellflower on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 12.

No bail has been set and they are both facing murder charges.