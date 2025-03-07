Businessman shot to death in broad daylight at park in Cerritos

Detectives are searching for answers after a businessman was shot to death while out for a walk at a park in Cerritos.

What we know:

The shooting happened Feb. 25 around 12:30 p.m. near Coyote Creek Riverbed, west of Carmenita Road at Don Knabe Community Regional Park.

66-year-old Cuauhtemoc Garcia was walking on the bike path when he was shot and killed.

Detectives say he was being followed by a man and woman, who they are calling people of interest. Detectives told FOX 11 that the woman seemed tense, clutching her purse and wearing a face mask. At times they were running, and eventually caught up to Garcia. Detectives say what happened next is a mystery, but report that people nearby heard several gunshots.

Lead detective Louie Aguilera told FOX 11 that this was not a robbery or a random act of violence; Garcia was targeted.

The sheriff's department released a photo of the couple and asked for the public's help in identifying them. The family was also at the park handing out fliers, hoping someone would recognize the two.

Family in grief

"I tell him I miss him, I love him," said Michelle Garcia, the victim's wife.

Garcia was a successful businessman, father of two, and married to his wife for nearly three decades.

His family said he walked 10 miles every day, teasing he was their own Forrest Gump. The family said his love for good food inspired him to workout daily… he was always walking at that park.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not determined a motive for the shooting. They are also trying to determine if the people of interest are connected to the crime or not.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.