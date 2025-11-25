Celeste Rivas Case: LAPD refutes claims teen’s body was frozen, addresses security hold

The Brief The LAPD is clearing up info regarding the death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. Police say she was not found frozen, nor was she decapitated. They say false information was reported by various media outlets. The teen's body was found in the trunk of a Tesla belonging to singer D4vd.



As the investigation into the death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez continues, the Los Angeles Police Department released a statement to dispel what they call misinformation reported in recent media coverage.

What they're saying:

The department says the teen's body was not frozen nor was she decapitated when her body was discovered in the truck of a Tesla on September 8, 2025.

The statement also addressed the security hold that had been placed on the case after the Medical Examiner received a court order from LAPD on Nov. 21, preventing any records or details — including the cause and manner of death — from being released.

LAPD's full statement reads, "The body of Celeste Rivas was not frozen when it was discovered on September 8, 2025. She had not been decapitated. We have evidence that D4vd traveled to the Santa Barbara area sometime during the Spring of 2025. The reason for that trip is still under investigation and we've drawn no conclusions at this point about the relevance of the trip to this case. As far as the court order, the LAPD sought to seal the records of the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's investigation into Celeste Rivas' death. That order was sought only to ensure detectives from Robbery-Homicide Division learned of important information surrounding her death before the media and the public. The order was not sought to undermine transparency. No other information will be provided at this time."

Earlier this week, TMZ, along with other publications, reported the medical examiner may not be able to determine the teen’s cause of death because her remains were "partially frozen" when they were discovered.

TMZ’s Harvey Levin and attorney Mark Geragos said in a recent episode of the "2 Angry Men" podcast that D4vd took a trip to a remote part of Santa Barbara County in the spring, with Levin speculating this may have been where her body was dismembered.

"The LAPD, we’re told, has gained access to that data and clearly that video," Levin said. "I don’t think they took Celeste to Santa Barbara County and killed her, if that’s indeed what happened to Celeste. Whatever happened probably happened somewhere else, maybe in L.A., and the body was taken to Santa Barbara County and maybe the body was dismembered there. Now, what I can’t answer is how does it then end up in his trunk? And that’s what I can’t figure out," Levin said.

"I’m told it wasn’t just the trip itself, it was the confirmation of the social media," Geragos added.

Teen found dead in Tesla trunk

The backstory:

The dismembered remains of Rivas were discovered on Sept. 8, a day after her birthday, inside D4vd's Tesla after employees at Hollywood Tow reported smelling a strong odor.

When police arrived, they discovered the body wrapped in a bag inside the Tesla's trunk.

According to the LAPD, the Tesla was impounded and towed to the yard — an "official police garage" — by the city Department of Transportation because it was "parked on a public street for more than 72 hours."

Neighbors said the Tesla had been moved several times over the past three months before it was found on Bluebird Avenue, where it was ultimately located.

According to the LAPD, the Tesla was ticketed just 11 days before Rivas Hernandez was found.

D4vd viewed as suspect

In November, law enforcement sources told TMZ that singer D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, was being viewed as a suspect in Rivas' death.

Rivas was 13-years-old when she was reported missing on April 5, 2024 in Lake Elsinore. She had been reported missing at least three times in 2024, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Her mother reportedly claims that before the teen went missing in April 2024, she was dating someone named David, but she had never met him.

Friends of D4vd told TMZ the two were "romantically involved" but that they believed she was a 19-year-old student at USC. They said they didn't think she was a minor because she attended multiple age-restricted events.

Law enforcement sources previously confirmed to TMZ that Rivas Hernandez had multiple fake IDs which could have given the teen access into such events.