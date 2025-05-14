CBP seizes nearly 150K contraband cigarettes from couple arriving on cruise ship from Mexico

The Brief CBP officers at the Los Angeles/Long Beach Seaport discovered 749 cartons of illegally imported cigarettes concealed in the luggage of two passengers arriving on a cruise ship from Ensenada, Mexico. The travelers presented purchase receipts but could not provide the necessary permits to import such a large quantity of tobacco products. The seized cigarettes are estimated to be worth $59,920 and will be destroyed.



U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Los Angeles/Long Beach Seaport discovered 749 cartons of illegally imported cigarettes concealed within ten pieces of luggage belonging to a couple arriving on a cruise ship from Ensenada, Mexico.

The seized cigarettes, including Newport and Marlboro brands, are estimated to be worth nearly $60,000.

What we know:

According to CBP, the discovery was made on April 17 at the Long Beach Cruise Ship Terminal.

Officials said the cigarettes were hidden in ten pieces of luggage carried by two female passengers who disembarked the cruise.

The travelers presented purchase receipts but could not provide the necessary permits to import such a large quantity of tobacco products.

Photo courtesy U.S. Customs and Border Protection

CBP confirmed that large amounts of cigarettes are considered commercial use, requiring an importer permit from the U.S. Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) and adherence to FDA labeling standards.

Why you should care:

The illegal importation of tobacco products carries significant implications for both revenue collection and consumer safety.

Photo courtesy U.S. Customs and Border Protection

According to Africa R. Bell, CBP Port Director of Los Angeles/Long Beach Seaport, "Selling illegally imported cigarettes could yield high profits for underground vendors due to the low cost of cigarettes when purchased overseas and the evasion of taxes owed upon import. This type of scheme not only evades revenue owed to the United States but may be harmful to the American consumer."

By the numbers:

749: Total number of cigarette cartons seized.

10: Number of pieces of luggage used to conceal the cigarettes.

$59,920: Estimated low-end value of the seized cigarettes in California.

326: Cartons of Newport 100’s seized.

58: Cartons of Newport regulars seized.

Photo courtesy U.S. Customs and Border Protection

112: Cartons of Marlboro Red seized.

43: Cartons of Marlboro Silver seized.

210: Cartons of Marlboro Gold seized.

What they're saying:

"The importation of tobacco products is highly regulated from both tax and consumer safety perspectives," stated Cheryl M. Davies, CBP Director of Field Operations in Los Angeles. "Travelers who intentionally disregard U.S. importation laws and regulations often pay a high price."

Africa R. Bell, CBP Port Director of Los Angeles/Long Beach Seaport, added, "This type of scheme not only evades revenue owed to the United States but may be harmful to the American consumer. CBP officers at our nation’s largest seaport complex, remain committed to enforcing our laws and to protect the American public."

What's next:

All 749 cartons of the illegally imported cigarettes have been seized by CBP and will be destroyed under their supervision.

Photo courtesy U.S. Customs and Border Protection

The investigation into this incident may continue, and the individuals involved could face penalties for violating U.S. import regulations.