Caught on camera: Lyft driver robbed at gunpoint in South El Monte

A Lyft driver sitting in his car at a gas station was beaten and robbed at gunpoint; the entire incident was captured on video.

The crime occurred on May 10th after 9 p.m. at the ARCO gas station on Rosemead Blvd. in South El Monte.

According to the victim’s daughter-in-law, the 67-year-old man was refueling and washing his car when a man entered through the back seat and pointed a gun at him demanding him to hand over his wallet.

Video shared with FOX 11 shows the armed suspect waving a gun while talking with the victim. The suspect then steals his cellphone and cash. Christine, the victim’s daughter-in-law says he had about $1,560 in his pocket at the time.

After taking the money the suspect then asked the victim to get out of his car. Christine says her father-in-law lied to the suspect saying he couldn’t drive the car unless he’s the owner. The suspect became angry and hit the victim on his face with the gun, then exited the car.

The victim suffered a fractured nose.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the victim went to the Temple City sheriff station hours after the incident occurred and made a report.

A GoFundMe has been set up.

