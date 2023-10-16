Threats against SoCal Catholic schools prompt evacuations, closures

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Our Lady of Victory Catholic School / SkyFOX

Authorities are investigating threats made against several Catholic and private schools across Southern California that prompted the evacuation and closure of some campuses Monday.

An email threat sent to Our Lady of Victory Catholic School in Compton was reported around 11:50 a.m., and evacuations were issued as a precaution shortly afterward, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Damien High School in La Verne was also evacuated and closed for the day Monday morning for a threat that authorities later determined to be non-credible "from overseas," according to police.

A school in Claremont reportedly also received an unfounded threat Monday, as did a Catholic school in Lancaster.

The LASD said it is aware of several online threats to Catholic schools across Los Angeles County, and the agency said it will continue to monitor the situation.

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles released a statement Monday that shed more light on the situation, saying that "a few of our Catholic schools along with other non-Catholic schools received a spam email (threatening) school safety that is similar to an email distributed to schools and institutions in Europe last week that was found to be not credible, and meant to cause disruption, panic and fear."

The Archdiocese went on to say that the schools which received the email canceled classes for the day while the email was being investigated.

City News Service contributed to this report.