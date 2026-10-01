2 dead, 2 hurt, 1 missing after medical helicopter crashes off Catalina Island

The Brief A REACH Air Medical Services helicopter crashed shortly after takeoff near Avalon off Catalina Island Wednesday night, leaving two people dead and two injured. Rescue crews recovered four of the five people on board from the water, while divers, aircraft, and a remotely operated vehicle continue searching for the one remaining missing person. The National Transportation Safety Board and the U.S. Coast Guard are conducting simultaneous investigations into the incident.



A medical helicopter carrying five people crashed into the waters off Catalina Island shortly after takeoff Wednesday night, resulting in two fatalities and two injuries.

Emergency response crews recovered four individuals from the water overnight, while search teams continue searching the area for one missing person.

What we know:

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. Wednesday near Avalon on Catalina Island as a REACH Air Medical Services helicopter was departing the island, transporting a patient off Catalina for additional medical care.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials and local Avalon Fire Department responders arrived at the scene quickly, with a diverted U.S. Coast Guard helicopter arriving within 10 to 15 minutes of the crash.

Searchers recovered four people from the water; two were pronounced dead at the scene, and the other two were transported to medical facilities, including UCLA Ronald Reagan Medical Center, where they were last reported in stable condition.

Search crews have also managed to recover some wreckage from the water.

Weather conditions at the time of the flight were warm and considered ideal for flying, according to officials.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the two people who died or the injured individuals aboard the flight.

The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.

What they're saying:

U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Stacey Crecy detailed the active multi-agency response Thursday morning.

Crecy noted that prolonged searches often require accounting for drift caused by wind currents, which crews are tracking using specialized technology. She added that daylight would improve safety and visibility for search teams as divers and underwater craft entered the water.

What's next:

The U.S. Coast Guard and local emergency agencies are continuing active search and rescue operations for the fifth victim using divers, aircraft, and a remotely operated vehicle.

Once on scene, the National Transportation Safety Board will document the crash site and examine the aircraft in tandem with the Coast Guard after secondary recovery operations wrap up.

Following recovery, officials will transport the wreckage to a secure facility for a comprehensive technical evaluation.