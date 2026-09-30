Santa Ana police searching for woman who deliberately ran over puppy

The Brief Video captured a woman deliberately running over a puppy in Santa Ana. Police say the vehicle remained on top of the dog for about 15 seconds before the driver moved. One officer described the incident as one of the worst cases of animal abuse she has seen.



Santa Ana police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman accused of deliberately running over a puppy in a disturbing incident captured on surveillance video.

The incident happened Sept. 8 at about 9:15 a.m. in the 900 block of West Park Lane, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

What we know:

Surveillance video provided to police appears to show a woman placing a puppy underneath an older blue or green Honda Odyssey with a roof rack. According to police, the woman then places dog food near the driver’s side door and waits for the puppy to move toward it.

The video shows the vehicle slowly moving over the puppy. Police said the vehicle then remained on top of the animal for about 15 seconds before the driver moved forward.

The graphic surveillance footage was captured by a security camera belonging to Santa Ana resident Donato Orlando.

"It was horrible," Orlando said. "I don’t know how somebody would even do something like that to any animal."

Police said the video is difficult to watch, even for veteran officers.

What they're saying:

Santa Ana Police Department spokesperson Officer Natalie Garcia described the incident as one of the worst cases of animal abuse she has seen.

"It’s completely horrendous," Garcia said. "It’s very graphic and very sad to see that this person would do something to an innocent little puppy."

Garcia said the video appears to show the driver looking back toward the puppy before eventually driving away.

"She left the wheel on the puppy for a good period of time," Orlando said.

Garcia also questioned what the woman might be capable of if she was willing to harm an animal.

"This is probably one of the worst cases that I’ve seen of animal abuse," Garcia said.

What's next:

Investigators are asking anyone who recognizes the vehicle or knows the identity of the woman seen in the video to contact the Santa Ana Police Department.

Police are specifically looking for information about an older blue or green Honda Odyssey with a roof rack.

Anyone with information that could help investigators identify the woman is asked to contact the Santa Ana Police Department.