Woman falls to her death on Carnival cruise ship near Catalina Island

The Brief Authorities are investigating the death of a female passenger who fell from a stateroom balcony aboard the Carnival Firenze early Monday morning. It happened near Catalina Island as the ship was traveling to Mexico; the victim’s family alerted the crew and has since disembarked. The woman’s identity and the specific circumstances leading to the fall remain undisclosed as law enforcement and the FBI review the case.



A death investigation is underway after a woman fell from her stateroom balcony onto a lower deck while aboard a Carnival cruise ship near Catalina Island.

What we know:

The victim was a guest on the Carnival Firenze, a 1,000-foot Italian-themed ship that had recently departed from Long Beach.

According to Carnival spokesperson Julie Leonardi, the woman was traveling with family members who were the first to alert the ship’s crew after she went over the balcony of her stateroom.

The ship was on a four-day voyage scheduled to stop at Catalina Island and Ensenada, Mexico.

Following the incident, the vessel docked at Catalina Island on Monday, where law enforcement officials boarded to conduct a preliminary investigation.

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The victim’s family has since left the ship and returned home.

What they're saying:

In a statement addressing the tragedy, Leonardi confirmed the cruise line's cooperation with investigators.

"Carnival confirmed the death of a Carnival Firenze guest who apparently went over the balcony of her stateroom early Monday morning and landed on a deck below. As is customary following these kinds of incidents, law enforcement was on board while the ship was in Catalina Island on Monday to collect information."

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"The family is now off the ship and has returned home. Carnival's Care Team is supporting the guest's family, and our thoughts and prayers are with them and their loved one," Leonardi added.

Timeline:

Sunday, April 26: The Carnival Firenze departs from Long Beach for a four-day Baja Mexico cruise.

Monday, April 27 (Early Morning): The female passenger falls from her stateroom balcony and is pronounced dead.

Monday, April 27 (Daytime): The ship arrives at Catalina Island; law enforcement and FBI officials board the vessel to collect evidence.

Tuesday, April 28: The investigation remains active as the ship continues its scheduled route toward Ensenada.

What we don't know:

The victim's identity has not been released.

Investigators have not yet determined whether the fall was accidental, intentional, or involved foul play.

While the FBI typically has jurisdiction over incidents in international waters or involving U.S. vessels, officials have not provided a timeline for when their findings will be made public.