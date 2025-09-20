Homicide, carjacking suspect in Carlsbad leads cops on chase through Orange County

The Brief A homicide and carjacking in Carlsbad ended in a shooting involving police in Orange County. A suspect, who was in the stolen vehicle, was shot and killed by police after a pursuit. The names of the victim and the suspect have not yet been released.



A pursuit of a homicide and carjacking suspect in Carlsbad ended when the suspect was shot by police in Orange County Friday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

What we know:

On Friday, Sept. 19 just before 10 p.m., Carlsbad police responded to reports of gunfire in an apartment complex parking lot on Rising Glen Way, according to authorities.

Officers discovered a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said the woman's car had been stolen and later located in Newport Beach through the use of license plate reader technology.

The suspect did not pull over and a police chase ensued.

It ended in Laguna Hills when the driver got out of the vehicle and started shooting at officers from the Newport Beach and Irvine police departments, who returned fire, authorities said. The suspect died at the scene.

No officers were injured during the incident.

Police believe the incident is isolated and there is no threat to the public.

What we don't know:

The names of the victim and the suspect have not yet been released.

The exact circumstances of the carjacking and homicide are still under investigation, as are the events that led to the police shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.