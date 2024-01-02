Car smashes through hydrant in West Hills; driver, passenger run from scene

Two people are on the run after a driver smashed through a fire hydrant in the West Hills area of Los Angeles Tuesday night, sending water shooting multiple stories into the air.

It happened just after 9 p.m. in the 23000 block of Saticoy Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The driver drove through a fire hydrant and an electrical pole. The crash brought down some wires.

After the crash, the LAFD said two people, a man and a woman, got out of the car and ran away.

Images from SkyFOX showed the extent of the crash, with water reaching heights as high as nearby pine trees. The car seemed to have crashed into a wall at the corner as well. The front doors of the car were left open after the occupants got out and ran.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power was called out to deal with the water and the wires.

No other information was immediately available.