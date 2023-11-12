Car catches fire inside San Bernardino car wash

article

Crews in San Bernardino worked to put out a massive car fire that broke out inside an automatic car wash Saturday.

It happened just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The San Bernardino County Fire Department was called out to the Bliss Car Wash at the 76 gas station on University Parkway.

When crews got there, they found a car engulfed in flames just inside the car was. Photos the department shared on Facebook showed the flames completely surrounding the light-colored Hyundaim and massive plumes of black smoke pouring out of the car wash.

It took firefighters about 20 minutes to put out the flames. While the car was severely damaged on the inside, officials said the majority of the car wash building was undamaged, and the fire did not spread to the gas station or the brush nearby.

Amazingly, no one was injured.

Officials are still working to piece together what caused the fire.