Cancelations, delays cause Christmas chaos for travelers

Hundreds of travelers had their plans thrown into chaos at the Los Angeles International Airport Sunday, as severe weather swept through the country on Christmas.

Dave Fleming and his family were going to go to Reno, Nevada, for a ski trip, but after hours and hours of delays Fleming said, "We're done. We're leaving."

But, Fleming said, "we're in a bit of a pickle because our bags are still on the plane." Downstairs, his wife Jen Fleming waited to see if the bags would show up. She told FOX 11, "We're trying to get it off the plane, so we can go home."

It is a story we heard over and over again in the arrival area. Dom Trujillo was going to Las Vegas, but his flight got canceled. He said that was fine, but "they did a terrible job of where people's bags who were canceled were going."

Mike Burbeck said, "We were delayed. Our flight was 255. There were a lot of storm issues causing planes to get delayed from other parts of the country."

Clint Henderson with thepointsguy.com said that resulted in a ripple effect. He says, "There were almost 3,000 cancelations across the county [on Christmas] and that's not even including delays so once those planes are out of position you start a chain reaction and it just ends up being really messy for a lot of people."

Because of delays Robert Borowski was stuck in the Oakland Airport for four hours. He said there were lots of cancelations up there. And, when he got to Los Angeles, he couldn’t figure out where his bags were. Just before we left he found them.

"My oversized bag just came in," said Borowski. "Found my golf clubs. Tonight is going to be a great night. Not what I had planned but it's working out all right. Merry Christmas."

Meanwhile, Henderson said it's not over yet. "That could stretch all week," he said. "Some of those folks won’t be able to go home tomorrow. They may end up going back Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday… so it’s going to be really busy all week. And, it could be days or even weeks to get people to where they were supposed to be when we started all this mess."