LA influencer and hip-hop artist arrested for rape; LAPD seeks additional victims

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of sexual assault? Help is available. Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) provides a 24/7 national sexual assault hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-656-4673



LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles hip-hop artist and social media influencer has been arrested and is accused of raping several women. Investigators believe there may be more victims and are asking them to come forward.

What we know:

The Los Angeles Police Department released a photo of 32-year-old Clinton Adams following his arrest in hopes additional victims of unreported sexual assaults will come forward.



LAPD investigators said on two separate incidents, Adams allegedly met two different female victims and invited them to a home where he forcibly sexually assaulted them.



Officials say on Friday, Nov. 21, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's filed three counts of rape by use of force, and one count of assault with intent to commit a felony.



Adams, who is a musical artist and a resident of LA, is known on social media platforms under the username "Clintnlord" and has hundreds of thousands of followers.

What you can do:

Anyone who may have been a victim, or has additional information about Adams, is urged to contact Officer Lee at LAPD Operations West Bureau, Special Assault Section, at (213) 473-0420. During non-business hours or weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or submit a tip online.

What's next:

Adams is still in custody and is scheduled to be back in court Monday, Dec. 8.