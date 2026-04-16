These new stores are coming to the Camarillo Premium Outlets

The Brief Camarillo Premium Outlets is launching a seasonal refresh featuring new high-profile retail openings from Fabletics and Reformation this April. Fabletics will host a grand opening weekend from April 17–19, offering 50% off storewide and free gifts for the first 100 daily customers. Expansion continues into Summer 2026 with the addition of popular beverage brands The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf and a second "It's Boba Time" location.



Camarillo Premium Outlets is evolving its retail landscape this spring with a mix of sustainable fashion and high-performance activewear.

The center’s seasonal update kicks off with major April debuts, setting the stage for a refreshed shopping experience that extends through the summer months.

What we know:

The center is welcoming two major fashion players this month.

Fabletics is set for a grand opening celebration from April 17–19, featuring a live DJ and significant doorbuster rewards for early shoppers.

Meanwhile, Reformation opened its doors on April 14, bringing its signature "sustainably made" and vintage-inspired women’s apparel to the outlet's permanent lineup.

Looking toward the warmer months, the center will expand its food and drink options with a new Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf kiosk and a second location for the high-demand It’s Boba Time.

What you can do:

Shoppers visiting during the Fabletics grand opening (April 17–19) can take advantage of 50% off the entire store.

If you are among the first 100 customers each day, you will receive a free gift with a qualifying purchase.

For those looking for a midday break, the upcoming Coffee Bean kiosk will be located near the "Canvas of Camarillo" mural, offering a scenic spot to rest between stores.