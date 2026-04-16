These new stores are coming to the Camarillo Premium Outlets
CAMARILLO, Calif. - Camarillo Premium Outlets is evolving its retail landscape this spring with a mix of sustainable fashion and high-performance activewear.
The center’s seasonal update kicks off with major April debuts, setting the stage for a refreshed shopping experience that extends through the summer months.
What we know:
The center is welcoming two major fashion players this month.
Fabletics is set for a grand opening celebration from April 17–19, featuring a live DJ and significant doorbuster rewards for early shoppers.
Meanwhile, Reformation opened its doors on April 14, bringing its signature "sustainably made" and vintage-inspired women’s apparel to the outlet's permanent lineup.
Looking toward the warmer months, the center will expand its food and drink options with a new Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf kiosk and a second location for the high-demand It’s Boba Time.
What you can do:
Shoppers visiting during the Fabletics grand opening (April 17–19) can take advantage of 50% off the entire store.
If you are among the first 100 customers each day, you will receive a free gift with a qualifying purchase.
For those looking for a midday break, the upcoming Coffee Bean kiosk will be located near the "Canvas of Camarillo" mural, offering a scenic spot to rest between stores.
The Source: This report is based on official retail announcements and grand opening schedules provided by Camarillo Premium Outlets management.