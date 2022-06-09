California's best ice cream shop is in Orange County, according to Yelp

If you're looking to sample the best ice cream California has to offer, you don't have to go too far to get a taste.

Yelp recently ranked the best ice cream shops in every state across the country and Canadian province, and it turns out California's best is right here in Orange County.

Taking the number one spot in California — Costa Mesa’s Confetti Ice & Custard, which specializes in soft serve, ice cream, and Italian ice.

According to Yelp, Confetti has an impressive 4.5 stars out of nearly 1,600 reviews.

"5 stars for service and taste! There are an overwhelming amount of delicious combinations to choose from. Think "Starbucks" for ice cream," one reviewer said.

"Seriously the BEST ice cream in all of Southern California!!! Everyone needs to come try their ice cream. Seriously insane," another Yelper said.

"Literally YEARS now that I've been coming here. Still hands down my favorite local dessert. They've never let me down with their quality, cleanliness or customer service," one reviewer added.

According to its website, Confetti is a family-owned business offering something for everyone - whether you're lactose intolerant, vegan, or looking for something gluten-free - they have it.

Their products are handcrafted on-site in small batches, the company said.

Yelp said it identified businesses in the ice cream category and then ranked them using several factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews between April 2021 and April 2022.

You can see the full list of U.S. ice cream rankings by tapping or clicking here.