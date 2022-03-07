California woman loses cousin to war in Ukraine

A California woman is sharing her grief after losing a family member to the shelling in Ukraine.

Maru Oderzhakhovskaya is from Kyiv. She's lived in San Diego since the pandemic, but before that lived in Los Angeles working as the marketing director for Art Hearts Fashion Week fashion shows.

The war in Ukraine is front and center for her now. She says a 33-year-old cousin died in the shelling as he went out for water. Her father, a businessman, has stayed to fight. She says her mother, grandmother, and sister are trying to make their way to the border.

SUGGESTED:

She would normally be excited about this month's LA Fashion Week season. Back in Ukraine she worked for Harper's Bazaar. Now, she's working to get donations to her homeland's fight against the Russians where average citizens are picking up arms.

As fashion week nears, Art Hearts Fashion Week is planning to donate monies from their fashion show ticket sales to efforts in Ukraine.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.