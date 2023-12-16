California woman helps daughter deliver baby on side of 5 Freeway
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A woman is credited with helping her daughter deliver a baby on the side of the 5 Freeway near Commerce in Los Angeles County.
Family members had called 9-1-1 during the ride and the daughter couldn't wait. So they pulled over and the daughter gave birth on the spot.
"Who delivered the baby?" a photojournalist with OnScene.TV asked "Grandma."
The family playfully called over Rosie, the new grandmother, to explain her heroic actions.
"I don't know," Rosie said playfully with a shrug and a smile. "The baby is here. I'm happy."
The mother and child are doing well, the family said.