California woman helps daughter deliver baby on side of 5 Freeway

A woman is credited with helping her daughter deliver a baby on the side of the 5 Freeway near Commerce in Los Angeles County.

Family members had called 9-1-1 during the ride and the daughter couldn't wait. So they pulled over and the daughter gave birth on the spot.

"Who delivered the baby?" a photojournalist with OnScene.TV asked "Grandma."

The family playfully called over Rosie, the new grandmother, to explain her heroic actions.

"I don't know," Rosie said playfully with a shrug and a smile. "The baby is here. I'm happy."

The mother and child are doing well, the family said.