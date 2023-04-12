Best places to see California's wildflower super bloom

With all the recent storms bringing some much-needed rain to the region, wildflowers are in full bloom across California - or shall we say, superbloom?

The California Department of Parks and Recreation is recommending several areas up and down the state for people hoping to see the super bloom up close.

Southern California

Anza-Borrego Desert State Park

Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve

Chino Hills State Park

Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park

Eastern Kern County Onyx Ranch State Vehicular Recreation Area

Red Rock Canyon State Park

Tule Elk State Natural Reserve

Northern California

Mount Tamalpais State Park

China Camp State Park

Trione-Annadel State Park

Sugarloaf Ridge State Park

Keep in mind that visitors to Lake Elsinore for the super bloom are prohibited and the Walker Canyon area is closed to the public.

The warning comes after the "poppy nightmare" that ensued in 2019 during the last super bloom in the area, which brought in thousands of people to the area, disrupting the day-to-day lives of residents for weeks.

There is a zero-tolerance policy for trespassers and anyone who parks on the sides of the roads, said Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco.

If you are caught, you will face a citation and your vehicle possibly towed, he warned. The cost of the citation will be up to the court.

The super bloom was so popular in fact that the Riverside Conservation Authority enacted new policies and procedures for potential super blooms.

In California, super blooms happen about once in a decade in a given area, and they have been occurring less frequently with the drought, but 2017 and 2019 proved that the phenomenon could really happen at any time - and that time is apparently now.