When will May gray go away and let the sun come out to play?

Memorial Day weekend is coming up… and while it's considered the unofficial start of summer, the weather in Southern California doesn't agree.

May gray patterns have been persistent throughout the past week, with temperatures at or below average.

Temperatures Monday and Tuesday are expected to be below average in the upper 60s with partly to mostly cloudy skies and a chance of drizzle.

According to the National Weather Service, throughout the weekend, marine layer clouds struggled to clear along the coast of Santa Barbara to Ventura County. But luckily, the sun did make an appearance this weekend in LA, bringing some warm temperatures to parts of the area.

As for this week, temperatures will be in the mid to high 70s. Tuesday appears to be the hottest day of the week at 78 degrees Fahrenheit. But unfortunately, that won't last for too long as clouds roll back in on Thursday. Friday and Saturday are also expected to be cloudy with average temps in the upper 60s.

But don't worry, the sun and heat are coming back. On Wednesday, May 29, temperatures jump to 94 degrees Fahrenheit and the rest of the week will remain sunny, a perfect way to end May and roll into June.