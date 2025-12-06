California warns of dangerous spike in mushroom poisonings

The Brief California officials are warning the public after an outbreak of amatoxin mushroom poisoning linked to death cap mushrooms. The outbreak has resulted in one adult death and 21 cases of poisoning, with some patients, including children, suffering severe liver damage. Officials strongly advise against all wild mushroom foraging during the current high-risk season due to the deadly fungi being easily mistaken for edible varieties.



California health officials are issuing a severe warning following an outbreak of wild mushroom poisoning that has resulted in one death and severe liver damage in multiple patients, including children.

The Danger of Amatoxins

What we know:

The California Poison Control Sytem has identified 21 cases of amatoxin poisoning, which is likely caused by death cap mushrooms (Amanita phalloides).

The toxic mushrooms are frequently mistaken for edible ones because they have a similar appearance and taste.

One adult has died, and several patients have required intensive care.

At least one patient is being assessed for a potential liver transplant due to severe liver damage.

Cases have been clustered in Monterey County and the San Francisco Bay Area, though officials warn the risk is widespread across the state.

A Death Cap mushroom, an extremely toxic mushroom and responsible for 90 percent of all mushroom poisoning deaths, is seen at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Melbourne on March 31, 2021. (Photo by WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)

Wet weather contributes to the growth of death cap mushrooms.

Health experts emphasize that the death cap mushroom and the related "destroying angel" mushroom contain potent toxins that can cause liver failure.

Whether the mushroom is eaten raw or cooked does not affect its toxicity.

A mushroom's color is not a reliable way to determine if it is toxic.

Symptoms and Complications

What we know:

Initial symptoms, which can appear within 24 hours after ingestion, include stomach cramping, nausea, diarrhea, and vomiting.

It's important to note that symptom improvement does not mean recovery.

Health officials warn that even if gastrointestinal symptoms temporarily subside, patients can still develop serious, potentially fatal complications, including liver damage, that surface later.

Safety Tips

What you can do:

Erica Pan, director of the California Department of Public Health, issued a strong advisory.

"Because the death cap can easily be mistaken for edible safe mushrooms, we advise the public not to forage for wild mushrooms at all during this high-risk season."

Officials advise against any wild mushroom foraging to eliminate confusion.

People looking for guidance on diagnosing or treating mushroom poisoning should contact the poison control hotline at 1-800-222-1222.