This Southern California town is 'best in the West,' according to USA Today

A small town in Southern California was just voted "best in the West," according to USA Today's recent rankings for its 10Best list.

The rankings were based on votes by readers and an expert panel on the best in the region for diverse offerings. Each town must have a population of fewer than 25,000 to be considered.

The charming town of Solvang, located in Santa Barbara County's Santa Ynez Valley, took the top spot on the list.

"Chock-full of Danish history and heritage, you'll find Danish-inspired architecture, including some truly charming windmills, Scandinavian eateries like the Red Viking, and even the Elverhøj Museum of History & Art," the description read.

Last year, the town known as "The Danish Capital of America" ranked second-best Christmas town in the U.S. and the #1 choice in California, according to Newsweek.

Solvang is an estimated 125 miles (about two-hour drive) up the coast from Los Angeles.

One other California town made the "best in the West" list. Healdsburg, located in the Bay Area, ranked third. The publication noted the town's award-winning wineries, farm-to-table dining, and walkable town square as some of the reasons that make it a "perfect destination."

Coincidentally, Newsweek ranked Healdsburg among the top best Christmas towns in the U.S., along with Solvang, last year.

Here's the full list of "10Best in the West" towns:

Solvang, California Astoria, Oregon Healdsburg, California Cody, Wyoming, Grants, New Mexico Sedona, Arizona Bigfork, Montana Breckenridge, Colorado Jackson, Wyoming Moab, Utah

The Source: Information for this story is from USA Today.








