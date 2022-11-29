Christmas in this California town ranked among best in America

article

Looking to really get into the Christmas spirit?

Head over to Solvang - dubbed "The Danish Capital of America" - which just made the list of America's best small towns to celebrate the festive holiday.

In fact, Solvang was the only California town to make the list, put out by Trips to Discover.

Towns were not ranked in any particular order.

The website described Solvang - nestled in the Santa Ynez Valley - as a "Denmark-like destination" where you'll "find unique celebrations" in a winter paradise full of twinkling lights.

File photo of Solvang on December 8, 2020. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

The town is located about 125 miles up the coast from Los Angeles.

Holiday shoppers can choose from around 150 boutiques decorated in traditional Christmas decorations selling Danish goods like high-quality toys and even clogs if you're looking for some unique gifts.

The little town also boasts over 120 wineries for those looking to indulge in some vino for the holiday season.

This Santa Ynez Valley Danish-influenced community's holiday season kicks off with a Julefest Christmas tree lighting, music, dancing, and a visit from Santa Claus as viewed on December 7, 2018, in Solvang, California. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Ima Expand

Visitors also won't want to miss the Julefest celebrations running now through Jan. 6.

The month-long holiday celebration - described by the city as "a walk through a vintage postcard and a Hallmark movie at the same time - offers as nightly lights and music show, photos with Santa, a candlelight tour, night marketplace, and so much more.

"Everyone in the family can get into the holiday spirit with its parade of dancers, vintage car displays and horse-drawn carriages. Don’t miss the live nativity pageant that brings to life the Christmas story."

Thousands of Thanksgiving Weekend tourists flock to this popular Danish-themed California Central Coast destination to mark the start of the Christmas Holiday season on November 27, 2021, in Solvang, California. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

According to the town's website, there are more than a dozen different places to stay if you're looking for accommodations. Some of the lodgings include a luxury guest ranch resort, full-service hotel , and bed and breakfast. Some of the hotels are also pet-friendly.

Others "Christmas towns" to make the list include Santa Claus, Indiana; Durango, Colorado; Leavenworth, Washington; and Seaside, Florida.