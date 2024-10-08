California's best 'Christmas town' ranks second in US

Looking to really get into the Christmas spirit?

Head over to Solvang - dubbed "The Danish Capital of America" - which just made the list of America's best small towns to celebrate the festive holiday, according to Newsweek.

The small town in the heart of Santa Barbara County ranked second-best Christmas town in the U.S. and the #1 choice in California.

Solvang is about a two-hour drive up the coast from Los Angeles.

Solvang goes all out during the winter holiday, with festivities beginning in late November through early January for the annual Julefest celebrations.

Holiday shoppers can choose from around 150 boutiques decorated with traditional Christmas decorations selling Danish goods like high-quality toys and even clogs if you're looking for some unique gifts.

The little town also boasts over 120 wineries for those looking to indulge in some vino for the holiday season.

The month-long holiday celebration - described by the city as "a walk through a vintage postcard and a Hallmark movie at the same time - offers as nightly lights and music show, photos with Santa, a candlelight tour, night marketplace, and so much more.

According to the town's website, there are more than a dozen different places to stay if you're looking for accommodation. Some of the lodgings include a luxury guest ranch resort, full-service hotel, and bed and breakfast. Some of the hotels are also pet-friendly.

The only other California town to make the list is Healdsburg in the San Francisco Bay Area.

