These are California's top 10 beaches, according to USA Today

The Brief 'Olol'koy Beach Park in Oxnard has been named the top beach in California by USA Today for the second consecutive year. Pismo Beach secured the second spot on the list, praised for its family-friendly atmosphere and natural beauty. The rankings were determined by a panel of travel experts and public voting, highlighting top spots for relaxation and recreation.



With more than 800 miles of coastline, California is home to more than 400 beautiful beaches that feature everything from scenic sunsets and sandy shores to waterfront activities and top-notch surfing spots.

USA Today just released its annual rankings of the best beaches in the state - did your favorite make the list?

What we know:

USA Today's rankings for the best beaches in California highlight ‘Olol'koy Beach Park in Oxnard as the number one spot.

The publication praised it for its "golden sands and rolling lawns" which include jogging paths, volleyball courts, grills, and play areas, offering "a perfect blend of relaxation and recreation."

Pismo Beach came in second, recognized for its family-friendly atmosphere, natural beauty, and wide array of outdoor activities.

The publication described it as "a picturesque seaside destination known for its panoramic coastal vistas, wide sandy shores, and laid-back California charm, offering a great blend of relaxation and recreation."

Huntington Beach was named the third-best beach, catering to both outdoor adventurers and those seeking relaxation with its "miles of picturesque coastline, rolling sand dunes, and world-class surfing conditions."

Here are the top 10 beaches in California in 2025, according to USA Today:

‘Olol'koy Beach Park (Oxnard Beach Park) in Oxnard Pismo Beach in Pismo Beach Huntington State Beach in Huntington Beach Carlsbad State Beach in Carlsbad Ventura Beach in Ventura Crissy Beach in San Francisco Malibu Lagoon State Beach in Malibu Butterfly Beach in Montecito Newport Municipal Beach in Newport Beach Santa Cruz Main Beach in Santa Cruz

Selection Process :

To determine the best beaches in California, USA Today enlisted a panel of travel experts to nominate their favorite locations.

Following the nominations, readers were invited to cast their votes for their top picks.

The beaches that received the most reader votes ultimately made it onto the top 10 list.