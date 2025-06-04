4 sea lion pups released off SoCal coast to mark end of toxic algae bloom

The Brief The Marine Mammal Care Center celebrated the end of a record-long toxic algae bloom that sickened hundreds of marine animals. Four rehabilitated sea lion pups were released, none of whom were afflicted by the algae bloom. The center received $100,000 in emergency funding from LA County to help manage the overwhelming influx of sick animals.



The Marine Mammal Care Center in San Pedro recently celebrated a significant milestone: the end of a prolonged and devastating toxic algae bloom that impacted marine life across the California coast.

On Wednesday, the center released four rehabilitated sea lion pups back into the ocean, marking a moment of hope after nearly four months of intense rescue and care efforts.

What we know:

The Marine Mammal Care Center, which has been working tirelessly for almost four months, announced on Wednesday the end of a toxic algae bloom that severely sickened and killed animals along the California coast.

This welcome news coincided with the release of four sea lion pups back into the ocean.

Officials at the Care Center confirmed that recent testing of ocean water showed no more signs of the domoic acid algae bloom, which had impacted marine life for 14 weeks.

What they're saying:

John Warner, CEO of the Marine Mammal Care Center, described the severity of the recent bloom.

"We had this toxic algae bloom that lasted 14 weeks, the longest ever on record -- the one before that was in (2023) at 8 1/2 weeks," Warner said.

He added, "The length of time, the toxicity of the algae, the multi-toxin algae event and just the mortality rate of this year's event was by far the worst we've seen ever in Southern California."

Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath emphasized the ongoing need for support.

"This motion delivers critical support to the frontline responders rescuing and caring for these animals, while also helping us prepare for a future where these events will be more frequent and more severe due to climate change,"

Horvath said in a statement when the funding motion was approved last month. She stressed, "We must act urgently and continue to invest in solutions to protect both public health and our coastal ecosystem."

Impact Of The Bloom:

While the four sea lion pups released on Wednesday did not suffer from the toxic algae—two were malnourished and two had shark bites—they were treated by the center during a period when it was overwhelmed by animals sickened by the bloom.

Hundreds of marine animals, including sea lions, pelicans, whales, and dolphins, fell victim to the illness, known as domoic acid toxicosis.

Consumption of this toxin can lead to seizures, aggressive behavior, lethargy, dehydration, vomiting, and even death in various marine mammals, dolphins, and seabirds.

In recent months, there were multiple reports of sea lions acting unusually aggressive toward beachgoers, and other animals were observed lying listlessly on beaches.

By the numbers:

Earlier this month, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion from Supervisor Lindsey Horvath to provide $100,000 to the Marine Mammal Care Center to assist its response to the bloom.

The center had cared for at least 410 marine mammals as of early May 2025, significantly exceeding its annual budget accommodation for 300 animals.

Authorities reported that center staff treated more than 500 animals during the first few months of the year and handled thousands of calls on their hotline concerning sick animals.