California stimulus checks: Final round being distributed

The final round of the Golden State Stimulus II (GSS II) payments is being mailed out to qualifying California residents. Families that met the eligibility requirements receive $600 plus $500 for dependents.

With this final round of payments, California has now issued more than 8 million checks and deposits, valued at more than $5.9 billion.

The second round of stimulus checks for California residents was part of Gov. Gavin Newsom's $100 billion budget that he signed into law in July. As part of the plan, the state expected to provide billions in coronavirus relief to 15.2 million California households – or about two-thirds of the state's taxpayers.

"The Golden State Stimulus is key to lifting up those hit hardest by the pandemic and supporting California’s economic recovery, putting money directly in the hands of folks who will spend it on basic needs and within their local communities," Newsom said in a statement at the time.

Eligible recipients include current California residents who lived in the state for more than half of the 2020 tax year and individuals who earned $75,000 or less in 2020.

Taxpayers filing with an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) who have applied for but have not received their ITIN by October 15, 2021, have until February 15, 2022, to file their return and still be eligible for GSS I and GSS II.

Payments will go out by the last 3 digits of the ZIP code on your 2020 tax return.

The state released the following timeframes for qualifying recipients to expect their payments by mail based on the last three digits of their ZIP code:

928-999 12/27/2021 through 1/11/2022

To check your status and get an estimate on the amount of stimulus money you qualify for, you can go to www.ftb.ca.gov.

