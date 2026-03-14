2 LAPD officers accused of COVID unemployment fraud
LOS ANGELES - Two Los Angeles Police Department officers were taken into custody Friday following a criminal investigation into fraudulent unemployment claims filed during the pandemic.
The arrests mark the latest development in a 2023 probe by the District Attorney’s Office into internal department misconduct.
What we know:
Officers Peter Mastrocinque and Nicole Grant, both assigned to the Newton Division, surrendered to the department's Special Operations Division's Major Complaint Unit on Friday.
They are accused of seeking unemployment insurance benefits in 2020 and 2021 despite being active-duty officers.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has officially charged both individuals with insurance fraud and making a false statement in an application for insurance.
Following their booking, both officers were released and have been placed on administrative leave.
What we don't know:
The specific dollar amount of the benefits allegedly obtained by the officers has not been publicly disclosed.
It is also unclear if other department employees are currently under investigation for similar pandemic-era fraud, or what specific evidence triggered the initial 2023 review by the District Attorney’s Office.
What's next:
The two officers are expected to appear in court for an arraignment on the fraud charges.
The LAPD is likely to conduct an internal administrative hearing, separate from the criminal case, to determine the officers' future employment status.
The Source: This report is based on information from the Los Angeles Police Department.