2 LAPD officers accused of COVID unemployment fraud

The Brief Two LAPD officers were arrested Friday for suspected unemployment insurance fraud committed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The officers allegedly filed fraudulent benefit applications in 2020 and 2021 while employed by the department’s Newton Division. Both face felony charges of insurance fraud and making false statements following an investigation by the LAPD’s Special Operations Division.



Two Los Angeles Police Department officers were taken into custody Friday following a criminal investigation into fraudulent unemployment claims filed during the pandemic.

The arrests mark the latest development in a 2023 probe by the District Attorney’s Office into internal department misconduct.

What we know:

Officers Peter Mastrocinque and Nicole Grant, both assigned to the Newton Division, surrendered to the department's Special Operations Division's Major Complaint Unit on Friday.

They are accused of seeking unemployment insurance benefits in 2020 and 2021 despite being active-duty officers.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has officially charged both individuals with insurance fraud and making a false statement in an application for insurance.

Following their booking, both officers were released and have been placed on administrative leave.

What we don't know:

The specific dollar amount of the benefits allegedly obtained by the officers has not been publicly disclosed.

It is also unclear if other department employees are currently under investigation for similar pandemic-era fraud, or what specific evidence triggered the initial 2023 review by the District Attorney’s Office.

What's next:

The two officers are expected to appear in court for an arraignment on the fraud charges.

The LAPD is likely to conduct an internal administrative hearing, separate from the criminal case, to determine the officers' future employment status.