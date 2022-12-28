California school photographer arrested in connection to 'numerous' child molestation cases, police say

article

A 72-year-old man is behind bars after police say he was connected to numerous child molestation cases.

Back in May of 2022, the Ontario Police Department launched an investigation against Philbert Hernandez. Prior to the arrest, Hernandez was a school photographer and shot photos for various other photography firms across Southern California.

On Tuesday, Ontario PD arrested Hernandez. Now, police are looking to see if he had targeted additional victims.

Ontario PD is asking any victims or anyone with knowledge of the victims to call 909-408-1166.